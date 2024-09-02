NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,573.0% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 596,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,213,000 after acquiring an additional 560,567 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.51. 6,808,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,064,937. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

