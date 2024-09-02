NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,708 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,808,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,177. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

