Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 888 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

GPC stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.26. 821,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

