Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 380 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.