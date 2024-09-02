Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Nordstrom has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JWN

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.