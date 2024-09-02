Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 356.2% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.13.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $1,105,065. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.