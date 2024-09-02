Notcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $854.83 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $854.83 million and approximately $122.17 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Notcoin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,435,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,435,116 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,435,128.20781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00801456 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $114,569,089.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.