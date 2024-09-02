NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.23. 3,183,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,899,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $761,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

