Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.31.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Nutanix

NTNX opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.59, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

