NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $165.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $119.37 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average is $103.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,932,333 shares of company stock valued at $589,034,302 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,982,000. NCP Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 922.3% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 179,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 162,293 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,697,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 128,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

