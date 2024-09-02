NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.75 and last traded at $119.37. Approximately 333,751,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 444,109,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,932,333 shares of company stock valued at $589,034,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. NCP Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 922.3% in the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 179,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 162,293 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA by 442.6% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 128,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,205.3% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

