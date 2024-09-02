NYM (NYM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $781,693.97

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. NYM has a market capitalization of $63.28 million and approximately $781,693.97 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NYM has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NYM alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.07938131 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $778,475.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.