Oak Root LLC Has $38.53 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oak Root LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Oak Root LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oak Root LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $518.04. 5,637,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,509. The company has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $504.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

