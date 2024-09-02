Oak Root LLC Sells 21,567 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oak Root LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.4% of Oak Root LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oak Root LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,519. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $165.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

