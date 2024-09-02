Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) vs. LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 4 2 0 2.33 LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending 17.21% 12.03% 5.55% LM Funding America -69.53% -34.88% -32.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending $379.29 million 3.71 $117.33 million $1.34 12.78 LM Funding America $12.98 million 0.55 -$15.94 million ($4.14) -0.68

Oaktree Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending beats LM Funding America on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering. The firm also seeks investment in media, advertising sectors, software, IT services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, real estate management and development, chemicals, machinery, and internet and direct marketing retail sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies. The firm invest in companies having enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

