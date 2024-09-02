Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,016.9% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 56,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,305,000 after acquiring an additional 51,456 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $892.38. 1,933,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $854.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $794.58. The stock has a market cap of $395.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $539.31 and a 12-month high of $918.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

