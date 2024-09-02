Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in RTX were worth $28,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in RTX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $123.34. 6,371,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,287. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

