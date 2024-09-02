Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 639 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

