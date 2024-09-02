Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

OKTA opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 7,678.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

