OmniFlix Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,311.37 (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a market capitalization of $32.97 million and $111,311.37 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.13577299 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $117,013.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

