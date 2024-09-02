Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Carret Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 131.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,450 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,980,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,338. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

