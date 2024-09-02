Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

