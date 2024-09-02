Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Orange County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Orange County Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ OBT opened at $57.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $324.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.34. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Orange County Bancorp
About Orange County Bancorp
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orange County Bancorp
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.