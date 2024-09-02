Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Ventum Financial from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Osisko Development Stock Down 0.7 %
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
