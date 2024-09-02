Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Ventum Financial from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of CVE:ODV opened at C$2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$241.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$5.08.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

