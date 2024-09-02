Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $168.73 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average of $167.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Owens Corning by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

