Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,654 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $26,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,458 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

