PAID Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,813.21 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. PAID Network has a market cap of $14.61 million and $14,813.21 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04633822 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $34,327.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

