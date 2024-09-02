Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $21.20 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,139 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital makes up approximately 3.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,924,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.88. 486,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,093. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

