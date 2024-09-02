Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$26.48 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.48 and a 12-month high of C$26.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$904.82 million, a PE ratio of -94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

