Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 3.5% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,043,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $600.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.15. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $601.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

