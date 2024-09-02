Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $14,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK stock opened at $129.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

