Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $162.78 on Monday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $299.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $318,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,534,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,547,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $318,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,534,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,547,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,373 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

