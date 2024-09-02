Pembroke Management LTD Grows Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,593 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in nCino were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,703,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,072,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 525,605 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 2,388.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in nCino by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,752. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.64, a PEG ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.