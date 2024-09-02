Pembroke Management LTD Grows Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,593 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in nCino were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,703,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,072,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 525,605 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 2,388.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in nCino by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
nCino Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,752. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.64, a PEG ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.