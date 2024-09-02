Pembroke Management LTD Has $18.16 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,341 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty makes up approximately 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.12% of Ryan Specialty worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.63. 590,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,835. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 121.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.