Pembroke Management LTD Has $4.41 Million Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,087 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.15% of Construction Partners worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 244.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $1,574,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

