Pembroke Management LTD Has $887,000 Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in FirstService were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstService by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FirstService by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

Shares of FSV traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $180.05. 110,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,898. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $180.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

