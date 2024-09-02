Pembroke Management LTD Invests $7.30 Million in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.20% of Q2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 404,372 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $74,931.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,822.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,822.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,107,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,195 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.21. 524,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,825. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

