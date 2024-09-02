Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products comprises 4.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.61% of Installed Building Products worth $35,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,820,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.20.
Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of IBP stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.31. 158,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,260. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.