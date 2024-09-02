Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 96,683 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises about 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.17% of KBR worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 88.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KBR by 85.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,547,000 after acquiring an additional 240,677 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth about $1,732,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of KBR by 29.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 68,250 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 253,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.36. 618,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.