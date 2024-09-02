Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pengana Capital Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Pengana Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Pengana Capital Group Company Profile
