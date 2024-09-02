PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,287,000 after purchasing an additional 578,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,644,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,413,000 after acquiring an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,677,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

