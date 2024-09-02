Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,601,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 35,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,137,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,838,326. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

