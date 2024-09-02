Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 37,137,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,838,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

