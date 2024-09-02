Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.