Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,556,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,292,000 after acquiring an additional 481,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after acquiring an additional 125,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.29. 5,602,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,073. The stock has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

