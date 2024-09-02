Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 904,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,689 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $123.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

