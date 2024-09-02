Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,981,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,111. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.24. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.