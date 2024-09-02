Phraction Management LLC Raises Holdings in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Phraction Management LLC increased its position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Stock Up 1.5 %

SGHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.45. 356,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Super Group Limited has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Super Group Announces Dividend

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $446.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.89 million. Super Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Equities analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Group

Super Group Profile

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.