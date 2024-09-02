Phraction Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Phraction Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 0.8% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $15,391,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Diageo by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $171.07.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

