Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 198,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. 10,070,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.